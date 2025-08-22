HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,526 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinetik by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kinetik by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinetik by 789.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kinetik by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNTK opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on KNTK. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $188,213,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44.16. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

