HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,017 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $122.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.59. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $124.56. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

