HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Pentair plc $PNR

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 541,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Pentair by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,468,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,085,000 after acquiring an additional 217,867 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pentair by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,962,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,482,000 after acquiring an additional 428,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,749,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

PNR stock opened at $104.4840 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.74. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

