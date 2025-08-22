HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF $PTRB

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

PTRB stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

