HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF $FDIS

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $97.57 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day moving average is $91.07.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

