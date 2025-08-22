HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after buying an additional 3,747,898 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,751,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,564,000 after buying an additional 1,595,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,124,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,194,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $66.4520 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 236.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WPC

W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.