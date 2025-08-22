HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 546.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $85.7170 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

In other Global Payments news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

