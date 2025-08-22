HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF $KCE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE opened at $151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.94. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.51.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

