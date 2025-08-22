HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 141.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fluor worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fluor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $859,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 792,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,182. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLR opened at $41.0710 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Fluor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $52.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Fluor from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

