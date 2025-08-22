HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,365 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,069 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 278,042 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE BBY opened at $72.4140 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBY

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.