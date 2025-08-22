HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF $FPX

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11,074.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $990.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $94.13 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.37.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

