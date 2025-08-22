HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $GIGB

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,444,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

