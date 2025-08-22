HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Corporation $REG

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.44 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

