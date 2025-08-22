HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $30.0010 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

