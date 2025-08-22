HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCS. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 481,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 596,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 56,976 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,359,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 188,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0794 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.