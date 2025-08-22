HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CCM Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Toll Brothers by 498.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $131.3360 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586 over the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

