HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000.

Shares of BATS:BAUG opened at $47.3960 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $47.2150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

