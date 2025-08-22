HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 78.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of CDW by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. UBS Group decreased their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $164.18 on Friday. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $231.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

