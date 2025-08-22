HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 54,164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,081,000 after acquiring an additional 337,472 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 106,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,503,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,337,000 after purchasing an additional 615,288 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 379,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after buying an additional 22,553 shares during the period.

SCHH opened at $21.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

