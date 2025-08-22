HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF $PID

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 126,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PID opened at $21.26 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $872.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2637 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

