HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc $COOP

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,959,000. Cercano Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 790,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 315,801 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 14,148.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 311,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after buying an additional 309,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,819,000 after acquiring an additional 213,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $5,241,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 663,187 shares in the company, valued at $115,872,032.64. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $176.00 target price on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP stock opened at $183.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.98. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.15 and a 1 year high of $203.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.23 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

