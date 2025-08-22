HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $3.54 Million in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 198,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 830,937 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter worth $396,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp alerts:

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $21.3470 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBS

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.