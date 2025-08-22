HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,258 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $214,283,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20,889.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CBRE Group by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,147,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,984,000 after acquiring an additional 991,354 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CBRE Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,090,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,633,000 after acquiring an additional 741,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $159.0430 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.87. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $161.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.