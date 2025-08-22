HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho began coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.42. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

About NAPCO Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

