HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $628,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

