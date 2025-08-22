HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September $YSEP

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 3.58% of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 108.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

YSEP opened at $24.9250 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $24.7556.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

