HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,092 Shares of Portland General Electric Company $POR

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,266,000 after purchasing an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,598,000 after purchasing an additional 463,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,282,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,643,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,701,000 after purchasing an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 177,920 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.1860 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Portland General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $49.85.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 77.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on POR. Barclays lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

