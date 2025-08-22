HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,027 Shares of MGM Resorts International $MGM

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $72,408,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $54,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 20,815,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,958,000 after purchasing an additional 894,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $13,618,000. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Macquarie lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp downgraded MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $36.2030 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

