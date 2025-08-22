HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,239 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TTEK opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

