HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $JMOM

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

