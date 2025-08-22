HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Terex Corporation $TEX

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,749,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $48.3480 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Baird R W upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,554. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

