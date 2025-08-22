HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJAN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $57,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $106,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJAN opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

