HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 10,994 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 178,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after purchasing an additional 83,569 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,654,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average is $213.92. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $236.11.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

