HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 12,230 Shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF $AVSD

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000.

AVSD stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82.

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

