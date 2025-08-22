HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,245 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BNL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.8060 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

