HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 282.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

