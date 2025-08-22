HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,685 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $100.67.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
