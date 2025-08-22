HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,364 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

