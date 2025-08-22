HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,526 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,654,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676,829 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in UBS Group by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,307,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,161,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UBS Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,350,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $39.4650 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

