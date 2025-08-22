HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,569 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,509 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,942,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,030 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after acquiring an additional 142,071 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $14,190,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ARLP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $23.16 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.30%.The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.60%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

