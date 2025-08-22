HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 60,127 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,643 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,127 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,748,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,266 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 374,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $21,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,083,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,170,208.53. This trade represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 44,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,196,634.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,370,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,265.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,995 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $41.53 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 45.87%.The firm had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rocket Lab from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

