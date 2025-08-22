HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 71,779 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,779 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of APA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of APA by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

APA Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ APA opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.APA’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.