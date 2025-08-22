HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 809 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lennar by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 506,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 268,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Lennar Stock Down 1.0%

Lennar stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.29. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.