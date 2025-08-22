HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P China ETF $GXC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $96.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $97.17. The firm has a market cap of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.55 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

