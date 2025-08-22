HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock opened at $337.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $280.86 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.91.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

