Home Depot Q1 EPS Estimate Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2027 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $397.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $395.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.34 and its 200 day moving average is $371.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $4,885,603,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,076,592,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

