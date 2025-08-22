Innospec Inc. $IOSP Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.75. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innospec currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

