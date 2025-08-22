Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October $XBOC Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XBOC. Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $1,483,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $1,216,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,330,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 28.8% during the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 50.5% during the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3%

XBOC opened at $32.3940 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

