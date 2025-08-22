Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,727,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,714.29. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $263.7780 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.73. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $275.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.19.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Loop Capital cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

