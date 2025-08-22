Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.67% of Interface worth $19,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interface by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,210,000 after buying an additional 43,309 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 76,103 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $27.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company had revenue of $375.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,035,123.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 65,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,200. The trade was a 54.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $392,206.36. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,497 shares of company stock worth $2,437,913 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

